Let Me Tell You What Happened Today by lynne5477
Photo 2175

Let Me Tell You What Happened Today

The Dallas Arboretum has several life-size statues on display this year, plus this one which is huge. To see just how big this one is, zoom in and look at the 3 year old standing by the lady in purple's left foot.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
J A Byrdlip ace
Right place at the right time.
March 23rd, 2025  
