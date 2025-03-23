Sign up
Previous
Photo 2175
Let Me Tell You What Happened Today
The Dallas Arboretum has several life-size statues on display this year, plus this one which is huge. To see just how big this one is, zoom in and look at the 3 year old standing by the lady in purple's left foot.
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
1
1
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2175
photos
98
followers
142
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
22nd March 2025 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
dallas
,
arboretum
,
ladies
,
oversized
J A Byrdlip
ace
Right place at the right time.
March 23rd, 2025
