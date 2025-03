Texas Bluebonnets

I came down to the hill country in Texas with a group of women in search of wildflowers and bluebonnets. Of course, this was all planned last year in advance. The bluebonnet season is not as good as normal and they really haven't started blooming yet. At least, we have been told we are just 2 weeks early. They haven't had good rains so it doesn't look like there will be a bumper crop this year anyway. All in all, we had a lot of fun in spite of the lack of wildflowers and bluebonnets.