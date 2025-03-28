Previous
Texas Longhorns by lynne5477
Photo 2178

Texas Longhorns

Longhorns instead of bluebonnets....some days, that's just how it goes. This was an unexpected stop on our journey but a fun one. I think it was the favorite of some of the Tennessee girls on the trip with us.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
596% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact