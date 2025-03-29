Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2179
Rose Bud
The rain dampened our plans for the day but it sure does make rose buds and other flowers photograph worthy.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
0
0
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2180
photos
98
followers
142
following
597% complete
View this month »
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
27th March 2025 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
rain
,
rose
,
botanical
,
rosebud
