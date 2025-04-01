Previous
Just a bud by lynne5477
Photo 2182

Just a bud

Maybe not the best shot but this was shot at ISO 10000. Pretty impressive IMO. No need to comment, just wanted to try another Negative Space image.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
