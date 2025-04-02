Previous
Buzzard's Overlook by lynne5477
Photo 2183

Buzzard's Overlook

We were in search of Texas Bluebonnets when we saw 2 buzzards sitting in the top of the tree on photo right. When there are no wildflowers, you just gotta' go with what you do see.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
598% complete

View this month »

