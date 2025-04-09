Sign up
Photo 2184
How Big Am I?
I went out to one of our local nature parks in search of wildflowers. Unfortunately, I found only a very few bluebonnets and this little weed that was only about an inch off the ground. And, of course, it was windy.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
9th April 2025 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
weed
,
negative_space
