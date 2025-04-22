Sign up
Previous
Photo 2187
Luminous Arches of 7th Street
This photo was taken several years back and I was just revisiting some architectural shots. This is the 7th Street Bridge in Fort Worth, TX, that connects downtown to the historic district.
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
0
1
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2187
photos
98
followers
142
following
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A99V
Taken
27th August 2014 8:09pm
Tags
night
,
bridge
,
texas
,
lights
,
arches
,
ftworth
