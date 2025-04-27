Previous
Purple Iris by lynne5477
Photo 2189

Purple Iris

An iris from our outing to Clark Gardens in Weatherford/Mineral Wells, TX. I played with textures since the background was not very good.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
599% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
gorgeous iris with those frilly edges
April 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact