Photo 2190
Sedona Red Rocks
Just took a girls trip to Sedona for a couple of days. It was quite overcast our first day with the weather improving after that. Late April/early May seemed to be the perfect time to be there.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Views
4
365
OM-1MarkII
Taken: 30th April 2025 2:49pm
landscape
mountains
arizona
sedona
redrocks
