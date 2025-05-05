Sign up
Previous
Photo 2194
Jerome AZ
An old abandoned and worn down building in the little artsy town of Jerome, AZ. Jerome is built on the hilltop overlooking the Verde Valley, with a population of only 400
5th May 2025
5th May 25
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
Tags
old
,
buildings
,
derelict
,
abandoned
,
arizona
,
jerome
