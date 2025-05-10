Previous
Dallas Derby Devils Roller Derby by lynne5477
Dallas Derby Devils Roller Derby

Went with a friend to watch and photograph a Roller Derby game. Actually, we stayed for 2 games. It was fun and challenging at the same time. This was actually shot at F2.8, 1/500, and ISO 8000.

Roller derby is a contact sport played on a flat oval track where two teams compete to score points by lashing opposing players. The core concept involves a jammer (scoring player) trying to pass through the opposing team's blockers. Blockers attempt to impede the opposing jammer while assisting their own jammer. The game is divided into two 30-minute periods, with each period consisting of multiple jams (two-minute periods of play).
Lynne

