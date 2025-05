Dallas Derby Devils Roller Derby II

Another shot of the players in the Roller Derby game. This was fun and challenging for me since I don't shoot sports or shoot this high of an ISO .... ever! This was shot at f2.8, 1/500, ISO 16,000. They only play once a month at this particular facility near me but I'm anxious to go back and see if I can get better shots and try not to have to use such a high ISO.



Unfortunately, i cut their feet off in this image. :(