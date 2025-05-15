Sign up
Photo 2198
Egret Triplets
I went out to the Rookery at UTSWMC this morning. There were lots of babies. This is a set of some of the larger egret babies.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
3
365
OM-1MarkII
15th May 2025 9:47am
bird
animal
texas
babies
egret
dallas
rookery
aviary
utswmc
