Previous
Next
Camouflage on the Bricks by lynne5477
Photo 2199

Camouflage on the Bricks

I sure hope these lizards eat a lot of bugs because they startle me all the time with their fast movements. This one is just sitting on the brick in front of my home and is probably about 8-9 inches long.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
602% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact