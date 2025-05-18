Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2201
Momentum II
I went back to the nearby train station for another shot of the train speeding by as it takes off. I really like this in BW and it seems to pop more than the color image.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2201
photos
98
followers
142
following
603% complete
View this month »
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
17th May 2025 8:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
train
,
speed
,
bw
,
tre
,
trinityrailexpress
Desi
This is fabulous! Did you use an ND filter for a long enough shutter speed to also have the vegetation behind, or is it double exposure?
May 18th, 2025
Dianne
ace
A clever image.
May 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close