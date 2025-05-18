Previous
Momentum II by lynne5477
Momentum II

I went back to the nearby train station for another shot of the train speeding by as it takes off. I really like this in BW and it seems to pop more than the color image.
Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Desi
This is fabulous! Did you use an ND filter for a long enough shutter speed to also have the vegetation behind, or is it double exposure?
May 18th, 2025  
Dianne ace
A clever image.
May 18th, 2025  
