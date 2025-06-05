Sign up
Photo 2202
Soaring High On Top of the World
This photo didn't quite turn out the way I imagined it. We were looking for an open bluff with some great landscape. But everywhere we went it was either fenced off or too muddy to get to. Anyway, thanks to my grandson for indulging me on this one.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Views
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
5th June 2025 12:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
missouri
,
ozarks
,
flying_high
,
topoftheworld
close