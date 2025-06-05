Previous
Soaring High On Top of the World by lynne5477
Photo 2202

Soaring High On Top of the World

This photo didn't quite turn out the way I imagined it. We were looking for an open bluff with some great landscape. But everywhere we went it was either fenced off or too muddy to get to. Anyway, thanks to my grandson for indulging me on this one.
