Previous
Photo 2203
Contemplating
Went to the Fort Worth Zoo with friends from my local photo club. Had a great time but I never feel like I really come home with any great images. Still, it's always a fun time.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
1
1
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2203
photos
99
followers
139
following
603% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
21st June 2025 10:14am
Privacy
Public
Tags
animal
,
zoo
,
gorilla
,
ape
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
lol! Sure looks like he is!
June 23rd, 2025
