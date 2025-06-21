Previous
Contemplating by lynne5477
Photo 2203

Contemplating

Went to the Fort Worth Zoo with friends from my local photo club. Had a great time but I never feel like I really come home with any great images. Still, it's always a fun time.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
603% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
lol! Sure looks like he is!
June 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact