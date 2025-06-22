Previous
Freedom in the Urban Sky by lynne5477
Photo 2204

Freedom in the Urban Sky

Going for an image for photo club that depicts "Flying High". I had something other than a bird in mind but have been unable to accomplish my goal. This was taken at the Rookery in Dallas TX.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
@lynne5477
603% complete

Photo Details

