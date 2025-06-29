Sign up
Photo 2205
Manhattan Bridge at Sunset
We took a photo safari of "3 1/2 Bridges" with the NYC Photo Safaris our second night in NYC. Had a lot of fun and shot this view of the Manhattan Bridge from land.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
29th June 2025 7:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
night
,
bridge
,
nyc
,
water
,
manhattan
