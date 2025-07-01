Sign up
Photo 2207
3 Bridges at Night
Taken from Pier 17. The top and closest bridge is the Brooklyn Bridge, just under that and a little further away is the Manhattan Bridge, and the to left side of Photo is the Williamsburg Bridge.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
1
1
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
29th June 2025 9:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
bridge
,
reflection
,
water
,
lights
,
newyorkcity
Desi
Wow. What a lovely photo! Fave for sure
July 5th, 2025
