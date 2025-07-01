Previous
3 Bridges at Night by lynne5477
Photo 2207

3 Bridges at Night

Taken from Pier 17. The top and closest bridge is the Brooklyn Bridge, just under that and a little further away is the Manhattan Bridge, and the to left side of Photo is the Williamsburg Bridge.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
604% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Desi
Wow. What a lovely photo! Fave for sure
July 5th, 2025  
