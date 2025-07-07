Sign up
Previous
Photo 2212
Spiderman on the Brooklyn Bridge
We ran into Spiderman as we were walking the 1.1 miles across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
0
1
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Tags
bridge
,
nyc
,
spiderman
,
newyorkcity
,
brooklynbridge
