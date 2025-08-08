Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2217
Hustle Bustle
I took this image in Grand Central Terminal in NYC with this man dressed in a suit and long beard. Unfortunately, my shutter speed was too slow to get him sharp. So I've been playing with some blur in PS to get an artistic image.
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2219
photos
99
followers
139
following
607% complete
View this month »
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
1st July 2025 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
people
,
artistic
,
newyorkcity
,
grandcentralterminal
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close