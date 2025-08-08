Previous
Hustle Bustle by lynne5477
Hustle Bustle

I took this image in Grand Central Terminal in NYC with this man dressed in a suit and long beard. Unfortunately, my shutter speed was too slow to get him sharp. So I've been playing with some blur in PS to get an artistic image.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Lynne

With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
