Dallas Fabrication Yard by lynne5477
Photo 2222

Dallas Fabrication Yard

After going to Klyde Warren Park earlier, I stopped by the Graffiti Fabrication Yard on the way home. I only saw one artist painting and there have been several changes made to the area since I was last there. But I love all the graffiti.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Photo Details

