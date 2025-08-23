Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2224
Smoke Break at the Saloon
Went to the FW StockYards yesterday with a friend in an effort to capture an "Around the Town" image for photo club. Thankfully, as we were leaving, my friend pointed out this cowboy to me. He graciously let me take his picture.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2225
photos
99
followers
138
following
609% complete
View this month »
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
22nd August 2025 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
texas
,
cowboy
,
smoking
,
stockyards
,
fortworth
,
whiteelephantsaloon
,
around_the_town
Allison Maltese
ace
Great composition and portrait.
August 23rd, 2025
Dianne
ace
Perfect for the around town subject.
August 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close