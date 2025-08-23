Previous
Smoke Break at the Saloon by lynne5477
Smoke Break at the Saloon

Went to the FW StockYards yesterday with a friend in an effort to capture an "Around the Town" image for photo club. Thankfully, as we were leaving, my friend pointed out this cowboy to me. He graciously let me take his picture.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Allison Maltese ace
Great composition and portrait.
August 23rd, 2025  
Dianne ace
Perfect for the around town subject.
August 23rd, 2025  
