SCAT Jazz Lounge by lynne5477
Photo 2225

SCAT Jazz Lounge

This is located down an alley near Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. I only missing some wet ground from reflections and a guy in a cowboy hat leaning against the wall. But I'm happy with the shot.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Dianne ace
Love it!
August 23rd, 2025  
