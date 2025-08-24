Sign up
Previous
Photo 2225
SCAT Jazz Lounge
This is located down an alley near Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. I only missing some wet ground from reflections and a guy in a cowboy hat leaning against the wall. But I'm happy with the shot.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
1
1
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Tags
long_exposure
,
night_photography
,
fortworthtx
,
scatjazzlounge
Dianne
ace
Love it!
August 23rd, 2025
