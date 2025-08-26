Sign up
Previous
Photo 2227
Fort Worth Stock Yards Cattle Drive
I didn't think I had gotten a shot with the front cowboy looking straight ahead. Behold! I did. However, I did have to crop quite a bit as this was when they were first coming down the street. Still, I like this one.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
0
0
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2227
photos
100
followers
139
following
610% complete
View this month »
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
22nd August 2025 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
animals
,
longhorns
,
stockyards
,
fortworth
,
cattle_drive
