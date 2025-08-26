Previous
Fort Worth Stock Yards Cattle Drive by lynne5477
Photo 2227

Fort Worth Stock Yards Cattle Drive

I didn't think I had gotten a shot with the front cowboy looking straight ahead. Behold! I did. However, I did have to crop quite a bit as this was when they were first coming down the street. Still, I like this one.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact