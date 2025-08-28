Previous
Yahtzee!!! by lynne5477
Photo 2229

Yahtzee!!!

Just playing at home to get a shallow DOF image. I plan to go downtown this weekend and see if I can get something more interesting.
28th August 2025

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
610% complete

Photo Details

