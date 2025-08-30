Sign up
Photo 2231
Echoes in Glass
Just playing. I set my laptop up with a fun background and a black piece of plexiglass on top of the keyboard and tried to shoot some reflections in a glass ball. I think it's a fun image but not exactly what I was going for.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
365
OM-1
Tags
reflections
crystal_ball
