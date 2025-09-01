Sign up
Previous
Photo 2233
Echoes in the Glass
Went downtown to try and get an interesting reflection. Sad to say this was most interesting shot I got.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
1
0
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2233
photos
100
followers
139
following
611% complete
View this month »
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
1st September 2025 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
glass
,
trees
,
downtown
,
dallastx
Mallory
ace
Oh this is fantastic!
September 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
