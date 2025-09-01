Previous
Echoes in the Glass by lynne5477
Echoes in the Glass

Went downtown to try and get an interesting reflection. Sad to say this was most interesting shot I got.
Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Mallory ace
Oh this is fantastic!
September 2nd, 2025  
