Previous
Feathered Standoff by lynne5477
Photo 2236

Feathered Standoff

Another shot from the Hummingbird photo workshop. One of the few images where I had 2 hummingbirds in same shot in focus.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact