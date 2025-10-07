Previous
Pumpkins, pumpkins, pumpkins! by lynne5477
Photo 2241

Pumpkins, pumpkins, pumpkins!

Went with a friend to the Dallas Arboretum today. We are both now shooting with the OM System so we had a lot of fun playing with different settings. This was taken using focus stacking, hand held.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
613% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Desi
Focus stacking handheld! Wow that is quite something. What a great result.
October 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact