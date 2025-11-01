Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2243
Rhythms of Water
I was on a Benton Downs Photography workshop this week in Arkansas and we were shooting scenes down by a river. I noticed how my water looked in one of the images and decided to zoom in on water only to get this abstract image.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2243
photos
101
followers
138
following
614% complete
View this month »
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
1st November 2025 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
abstract
,
long_exposure
,
arkansas
,
ndfilters
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close