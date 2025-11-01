Previous
Rhythms of Water by lynne5477
Photo 2243

Rhythms of Water

I was on a Benton Downs Photography workshop this week in Arkansas and we were shooting scenes down by a river. I noticed how my water looked in one of the images and decided to zoom in on water only to get this abstract image.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
614% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact