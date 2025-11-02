Sign up
Photo 2244
Photo 2244
Night Skies
Finally got to test my camera for some night skies. There was a full moon but I was still able to get a bunch of stars. View large to see all the stars.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
1
0
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
1st November 2025 8:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
dark
,
stars
,
waterfalls
,
skies
,
arkansas
julia
ace
Spectacular..
November 3rd, 2025
