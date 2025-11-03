Sign up
Previous
Photo 2245
Autumn's Gentle Flow
This was the second and the last place we visited and photographed during my photo workshop with Benton Downs Photography.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
2
1
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
2nd November 2025 7:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
water
,
autumn
,
waterfalls
,
arkansas
Diane
ace
This is an amazing photo! Great colors, composition, creamy water and depth to the scene. Fav.
November 4th, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
Such a lovely, serene scene with a well-balanced composition.
November 4th, 2025
