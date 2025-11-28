Sign up
Photo 2247
Well Traveled Soles
Our photo topic this month was "Old Shoes" and the image must be taken in the month of November. Nothing like waiting til the last minute to try and get something.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
0
0
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2248
photos
101
followers
138
following
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
28th November 2025 10:30am
Tags
shoes
,
circle
,
old_shoes
