It's Time for Christmas by lynne5477
It's Time for Christmas

No need to comment. I was just playing around with the Firefly AI in Photoshop and was trying to create a Christmas snow image with 3 cocker spaniels playing together. I never did get AI to have them wrestling or playing but it was still fun to try.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
