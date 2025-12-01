Previous
Sentinel in the Wichita Mountains by lynne5477
Photo 2249

Sentinel in the Wichita Mountains

Took this shot of the bull under the tree in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge near Lawton, OK.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
616% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A special pic!
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact