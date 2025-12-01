Sign up
Photo 2249
Photo 2249
Sentinel in the Wichita Mountains
Took this shot of the bull under the tree in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge near Lawton, OK.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
1
1
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2249
photos
101
followers
138
following
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
Views 4
4
Comments 1
1
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
1st December 2025 9:43am
View Info
View All
Public
View
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
bull
,
cows
,
longhorns
,
refuge
,
wichita_mountains
Corinne C
ace
A special pic!
December 5th, 2025
