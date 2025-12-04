Previous
Stillness by lynne5477
Stillness

We had beautiful skies one evening so loved shooting silhouettes against the sky. As a bonus, one of our topics this year in photo club is minimalistic. This one fits. Yay!
Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Lin ace
LOVE this...instant fav.
December 6th, 2025  
