Photo 2254
Backlit Cowboy
I don't know about any of you but I find these photos where you are looking straight into the sun to get the backlit light to be hard to edit. On the plus side, I love the lighting of the dust and backlitness of the horse.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2254
photos
101
followers
138
following
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
2nd December 2025 8:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backlit
,
texas
,
horse
,
western
,
cowboy
