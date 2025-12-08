Previous
The Work is Never Done by lynne5477
Photo 2256

The Work is Never Done

Another shot from my Cowboys and Canyonlands workshop in Childress, TX
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
618% complete

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Very cinematographic !
December 10th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Another great shot!
December 10th, 2025  
