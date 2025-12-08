Sign up
Previous
Photo 2256
The Work is Never Done
Another shot from my Cowboys and Canyonlands workshop in Childress, TX
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
2
1
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Tags
dog
,
sunset
,
texas
,
cow
,
western
,
cowboy
,
childresstx
Corinne
ace
Very cinematographic !
December 10th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Another great shot!
December 10th, 2025
