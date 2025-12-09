Sign up
Photo 2257
Morning Light
Still going through all my Cowboy & Canyonlands images. Most of our shooting wa in continuous/burst mode. I've narrowed down to about 1900 from 6300 images but still have not made it all the way through.....still many duplicate and similar images.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
1
1
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2258
photos
100
followers
137
following
618% complete
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
2256
2257
2258
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
2nd December 2025 8:11am
Tags
morning
,
texas
,
horse
,
cowboy
,
childresstx
Diane
ace
Another good shot. That may take all winter to process all those photos!
December 17th, 2025
