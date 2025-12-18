Previous
Merry Christmas from Fort Worth, TX by lynne5477
Merry Christmas from Fort Worth, TX

Went with some friends to the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens Christmas lights tonight. Thanks to one of them for reminding to try some ICM shots.
Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Diane ace
This is wonderful!
December 18th, 2025  
