Photo 2261
Magic of Christmas
Photo taken In the Japanese Gardens at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens Christmas Lights.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Album
365
OM-1MarkII
17th December 2025 7:16pm
Tags
christmas
,
bridge
,
reflections
,
lights
,
colorful
,
japanesegardens
,
botanicgardens
,
fwbg
