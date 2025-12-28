Previous
Stillness on the Prairie by lynne5477
Photo 2262

Stillness on the Prairie

Beneath a restless sky, two riders pause between where they’ve been and where they’re headed. I've finally found a few minutes today to go back and look at some more of my Cowboy & Canyonlands images.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
619% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wow fabulous shot!
December 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact