Previous
Photo 2262
Stillness on the Prairie
Beneath a restless sky, two riders pause between where they’ve been and where they’re headed. I've finally found a few minutes today to go back and look at some more of my Cowboy & Canyonlands images.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
Lynne
blackandwhite
texas
clouds
silhouette
bw
cowboys
Corinne C
ace
Wow fabulous shot!
December 28th, 2025
