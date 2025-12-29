Previous
Young Cowboy by lynne5477
Photo 2263

Young Cowboy

This 13 yo and his 11 yo sister came out in the freezing cold and wind to run the cattle and let us take pictures on this workshop. And not one single complaint. It was such a pleasure meeting them and talking with them later over breakfast.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
Corinne C ace
Beautiful portrait
December 31st, 2025  
