Photo 2263
Bringing the Cows Home
Just another shot from my Cowboys and Canyonlands workshop in Childress, TX.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Tags
country
,
cowboy
,
farm
,
ranch
,
cows
,
childresstx
,
young_boy
Kerry McCarthy
ace
I've been enjoying your Cowboys and Canyonlands photos!
December 30th, 2025
