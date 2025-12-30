Previous
Bringing the Cows Home by lynne5477
Photo 2263

Bringing the Cows Home

Just another shot from my Cowboys and Canyonlands workshop in Childress, TX.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Kerry McCarthy ace
I've been enjoying your Cowboys and Canyonlands photos!
December 30th, 2025  
