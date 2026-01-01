Previous
Before the Ride by lynne5477
Photo 2266

Before the Ride

I know you all must be tired of seeing my cowboy images so I thought I might give you a different style of processing. I first edited normally in color and then used a preset Nik 8 Silver Efex.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Lynne

@lynne5477
