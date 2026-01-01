Sign up
Photo 2266
Before the Ride
I know you all must be tired of seeing my cowboy images so I thought I might give you a different style of processing. I first edited normally in color and then used a preset Nik 8 Silver Efex.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
1
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
5
1
365
OM-1MarkII
2nd December 2025 7:45am
Tags
cowboy
bw
childresstx
saddling_up
cowboysandcanyonlandsworkshop
