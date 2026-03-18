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Velocity of Color by lynne5477
Photo 2277

Velocity of Color

For lack of anything better, this may be my club entry for the topic "color wheel". My other choice is a flower but I'm afraid there will be lots of flowers. lol
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
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