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Purple Anemone Poppi by lynne5477
Photo 2277

Purple Anemone Poppi

Photo taken at FW Botanic Gardens.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
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Corinne C ace
So pretty
March 20th, 2026  
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